Houston teen’s viral post of unwritten rules his mom makes him follow as a young black man
HOUSTON – At only 18-years-old, Houstonian Cameron Welch has gone viral with a single upload to Tik Tok.
The social media app is normally known to show funny dance challenges or silly voice overs, but Cameron used his platform for a different reason this time; to share the harsh reality of what it’s like growing up as a young, black male.
Cameron joined in on the conversation to talk about his post, (that currently has almost 12 million views) where he lists a few unwritten rules his mom makes him follow as a young black man.
He says his main goal in posting these things is “to understand that no one should live like this, and that we need to bring change.”
@skoodupcam
Jus some unwritten rules my mom makes me follow as a young black man ##fyp ##blacklivesmatter♬ original sound - marcappalott
Here is the list of rules Cameron outlines in his post:
– Don’t put your hands in your pockets
– Don’t put your hoodie on
– Don’t be outside with no shirt on
– Check in with your people, It doesn’t matter, even if you’re down the street
– Don’t be out too late
– Don’t touch anything you’re not buying
– Never leave the store without a receipt or a bag, even if it’s just a pack of gum
– Never make it look like there’s an altercation between you and someone else
– Never leave the house without your ID
– Don’t drive with a wife-beater on
– Don’t drive with a du-rag on
– Don’t go out in public with neither
– Don't ride with the music too loud
– Don’t stare at a Caucasian woman
– If a cop stops you randomly and starts questioning you, don’t talk back, just compromise
– If you ever get pulled over, hands on the dashboard, and ask could you get out your license and registration
View this post on Instagram
Houstonian Cameron Welch went viral on #TikTok for a post about his mom’s unwritten rules he should always follow as a young black man. We caught up with Cameron and he’s joining us today with more on @houstonlifetv !! He’s got a great outlook! 🙌🏼 @camig.ftp @tiktok #jointheconversation
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.