Houston Life

Houston teen’s viral post of unwritten rules his mom makes him follow as a young black man

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Reporter

HOUSTON – At only 18-years-old, Houstonian Cameron Welch has gone viral with a single upload to Tik Tok.

The social media app is normally known to show funny dance challenges or silly voice overs, but Cameron used his platform for a different reason this time; to share the harsh reality of what it’s like growing up as a young, black male.

Cameron joined in on the conversation to talk about his post, (that currently has almost 12 million views) where he lists a few unwritten rules his mom makes him follow as a young black man.

He says his main goal in posting these things is “to understand that no one should live like this, and that we need to bring change.”

Jus some unwritten rules my mom makes me follow as a young black man ##fyp ##blacklivesmatter

Here is the list of rules Cameron outlines in his post:

– Don’t put your hands in your pockets

– Don’t put your hoodie on

– Don’t be outside with no shirt on

– Check in with your people, It doesn’t matter, even if you’re down the street

– Don’t be out too late

– Don’t touch anything you’re not buying

– Never leave the store without a receipt or a bag, even if it’s just a pack of gum

– Never make it look like there’s an altercation between you and someone else

– Never leave the house without your ID

– Don’t drive with a wife-beater on

– Don’t drive with a du-rag on

– Don’t go out in public with neither

– Don't ride with the music too loud

– Don’t stare at a Caucasian woman

– If a cop stops you randomly and starts questioning you, don’t talk back, just compromise

– If you ever get pulled over, hands on the dashboard, and ask could you get out your license and registration

