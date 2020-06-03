Santa Fe ISD teacher surprises students with special goodbye gift

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SANTA FE, Texas – It’s time to wrap up our Cool Schools season brought to you by Go Public Gulf Coast. All week we’re sharing messages of gratitude, goodbyes and fond memories from many of our Cool Schools districts.

Today we’re highlighting Santa Fe ISD teachers and staff for going above and beyond to send off the Class of 2020

Santa Fe High School teacher Ms. Nikaran surprises her students with a goodbye gift. (KPRC)

Ms. Nikaran, a teacher at Santa Fe High School, surprised her students by delivering gifts to each of them in person.

Santa Fe High School also hosted a drive-thru event where graduating seniors were able to pick up a cap and gown. Teachers and staff were on site waving to the students and families as they passed by.

Santa Fe High School invites you to drive through the high school parking lot on Wednesday, June 3rd from 4-5:30 PM to say “Goodbye” and “See you next year” to the staff of SFHS! #publicschoolsprovide Posted by Santa Fe ISD - Official Site on Thursday, May 28, 2020

