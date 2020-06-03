Need a family day out? The Houston Zoo is now open to the public

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – After two months of being closed, the Houston Zoo welcomed back visitors today.

This is the perfect place for a fun family outing and to admire the animals you love.

Jackie Wallace, senior director of public relations with the Houston Zoo, explains the new safety protocols in place, including how all guests need to purchase tickets online during this time.

To get your tickets now, log on to houstonzoo.org.

To see Wallace’s complete interview, watch the video below.