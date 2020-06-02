ROYAL ISD STUDENTS SHARE SPECIAL MONTAGE TO SHOW END OF YEAR TEACHER APPRECIATION

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

PATTISON, Texas – It’s time to wrap up our Cool Schools season brought to you by Go Public Gulf Coast. All week we’re sharing messages of gratitude, goodbyes and fond memories from many of our Cool Schools districts.

Today we’re highlighting Royal ISD with a special video montage. The students submitted artwork, photos and shout outs to show appreciation for all of the district’s teachers.

Royal ISD also hosted a senior celebration parade for all the graduating students. Families were able to drive through a crowd of cheering Royal ISD staff and teachers while receiving caps, gowns, gifts and custom yard signs.

Cool Schools district Royal ISD hosts senior celebration parade to say farewell to the class of 2020. (KPRC)

