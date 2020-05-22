Got dough? Here’s 3 easy recipes to make with store-bought pizza dough

HOUSTON – Take a break from your usual pizza party plan and try something new with these fun and easy ideas from Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV.

Her secret weapon is store-bought pizza dough!

Up first, Skillet Monkey Bread

Tanji Patton with Goodtaste TV shares her favorite recipes using store-bought pizza dough.

This is Tanji’s twist on the classic garlic knot recipe.

First, she starts by cutting up her ready-made dough into “knots.”

She gently tosses the dough pieces with olive oil and arranges them in a single layer, in a cast-iron skillet.

Then bakes them in 375° oven for about 25-30 minutes.

Once the bread is golden brown, you can brush it with garlic butter and top with parsley and Parmesan cheese.

You can find Tanji’s full recipe here.

Next, Muffin Tin Pizzas

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares her recipes for Muffin Tin Pizza.

A new twist on the classic pizza recipe, and a great idea for a party appetizer, or snack for kids.

For this recipe, Tanji uses refrigerated pizza dough that comes in a can.

She lays it out flat, cuts the dough into little squares and stretches it to fit her muffin tin. Pro tip: grease your muffin tin before you start this.

Then add pizza sauce, your favorite toppings/cheese and bake in a 400° oven for about 10-12 minutes.

And for dessert, colorful donuts

This recipe is the easiest one to make, because all you have to do is cut ready-made pizza dough in squares and fry until they are golden brown.

Top with icing or sprinkles and you have an instant treat!

Tanji’s Wine Finds

Now, that your pizza dough bites are baking/cooking, you have some time to enjoy a glass of bubbly!

Tanji recommends Josh Prosecco or Porch Pounder Brut Rosé.

