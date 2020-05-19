Wang’s Martial Arts in Humble offering free virtual lessons

HOUSTON – Wang’s Martial Arts has been part of the Houston/Humble community for over 30 years. Owner Yun Yang Wang, aside from offering Kung Fu and Tai Chi lessons, is also dedicated into helping others.

Before the pandemic hit, Master Wang always offered one free trial lesson so potential students could get an idea of what Kung Fu training was like.

During this pandemic, he, like many other business owners had to close the establishment and his idea to give back during this pandemic was to offer free lessons virtually.

He created a community Facebook page “Wang’s Martial Arts Community Group”, where twice a week a 20 min lesson is streamed live. The classes are Thursdays 7-7:20pm and Saturdays 11-11:20 am. The videos remain on the page, so those who were not able to join during the live stream can do so after.

With these lessons, the entire family can participate, and it can also help with exercise and relieve stress.

For more information, log onto www.wangsmartialarts.com.