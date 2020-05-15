Roast beef bath salts? Check out these 7 super weird things Houstonians have purchased during the quarantine
Oh, the things you buy when you’re bored... #AddToCart
HOUSTON – If you’ve been adding some weird things to your shopping cart while in quarantine, you’re not alone.
We asked our viewers to share with us some of their 'boredom buying’ purchases and were surprised at just how weird things got.
Starting with...
1. Roast beef sandwich bath salts
2. A cat butt coloring book
3. A mini tricycle... for a stuffed animal
4. A light up neck fan
5. 64 ft. of wallpaper... just in case
6. A face-slimming strap
7. A truck bed pool
And for everyone else thinking their purchases may be a little too... inappropriate to share...
