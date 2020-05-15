Roast beef bath salts? Check out these 7 super weird things Houstonians have purchased during the quarantine

HOUSTON – If you’ve been adding some weird things to your shopping cart while in quarantine, you’re not alone.

We asked our viewers to share with us some of their 'boredom buying’ purchases and were surprised at just how weird things got.

Starting with...

1. Roast beef sandwich bath salts

Yes... roast beef bath salts are a thing, and looks like our viewer Darrin bought them! (KPRC 2020)

2. A cat butt coloring book

The ultimate coloring book for cat fans. (KPRC 2020)

3. A mini tricycle... for a stuffed animal

Because who DOESN'T need need a tiny toy tricycle?! (KPRC 2020)

4. A light up neck fan

Our viewer Selena says she has plans to light up this neck fan on her next Zoom meeting. (KPRC 2020)

5. 64 ft. of wallpaper... just in case

You never know when the mood will hit to redecorate! (KPRC 2020)

6. A face-slimming strap

We can't wait to find out if this face-slimming strap actually works! (KPRC 2020)

7. A truck bed pool

This truck bed pool will turn any gathering into a PARTAY! (KPRC 2020)

And for everyone else thinking their purchases may be a little too... inappropriate to share...