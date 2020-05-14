Tired of cooking? Here are 3 Houston takeout menus that can feed the whole family

HOUSTON – If you’re getting tired of spending half your day cooking and cleaning your kitchen, no worries. Trending right now at restaurants all across H-town are family takeout menus. There are some dynamite choices, including great options for vegan fans. Goodtaste.tv’s Tanji Patton takes a look.

Up first, Hungry’s with two locations, Memorial Drive and Rice Village. This is one of my go-to spots, especially when the weather is beautiful because their patio is fantastic! They’re featuring two wonderful family-style meals—a beef and chicken kabob family feast with perfectly grilled skewers of meat served with a side of basmati rice and turmeric roasted vegetables. It is also offering a vegan nutritious bowl with tasty choices for the entire family.

Another great choice is Via Emilia serving The Woodlands, Spring, Tomball and Conroe. Via Emilia is family owned and operated and serves authentic Italian classics. BTW, all of its pastas are handmade.

Consider giving us a whirl for dinner this week. We have a beautiful #carbonara with your name on it! To view our... Posted by Via Emilia Italian Restaurant on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Family Meals for $59 feed a family of four. On the menu, Spigola Alla Griglia-a grilled filet of Chilean Sea Bass topped with lemon and a buttery caper sauce. Served with grilled asparagus.

They’re also offering Vitello Osso Buco, a beautiful veal shank slowly braised in wine. Pasta and seafood lovers, its homemade squid ink fettuccini with Pomodoro sauce, scallops, shrimp, squid and mussels is a winner. Dessert is a stunner – Limoncello cake!

Last but never least, Local Table, serving Katy and Cypress. Bring an appetite for the delicious crispy chicken and waffles, drizzled with a spicy maple syrup. Also on the menu is a Ginger Honey Glazed Salmon with turmeric roasted vegetables and basmati rice. Craving a little comfort food, then order their meatloaf with tomato sauce. It’s served with mashed potatoes, Anaheim gravy and crispy green beans. Some of your favorite restaurants are now open for dining in, so be on the lookout for their hours online.