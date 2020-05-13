Get2Know KPRC 2 News Today’s traffic expert Anavid Reyes

HOUSTON – Traffic expert and “What’s Driving Houston” reporter, Anavid Reyes, helps us navigate our morning commute as part of the KPRC 2 News Today team.

She spoke to Houston Life about her background and personal life to get to know her a little better.

Courtesy: (Anavid Reyes)

Reyes joined the morning newscast in April and is working alongside Owen Conflenti, Britta Merwin, Amy Davis, and Haley Hernandez.

“Everything has been smooth. I’m excited to be on the KPRC 2 Today team. Everybody’s been great, said Reyes, who also working on stories for “What’s Driving Houston”.

“There’s so many burning questions in terms of what’s going on with construction, any roadway projects that’s happening on our major thorough fares, our major highways, for example the West Loop, the Southwest Freeway project, everything that’s going on the Gulf Freeway. There’s a lot to talk about and keep up with, and my job is to make it easier for our viewers to get those answers,” said Reyes, who grew up in Cypress and was a traffic anchor in Austin before moving back home to Houston.

Before getting her first TV job in Abilene, Reyes was a car saleswoman at a Katy dealership.

Reyes, who keeps viewers updated about traffic, found her match in husband Rafael, who is a civil engineer working on roadways.

Courtesy: (Anavid Reyes)

The couple married in 2018 and attended Langham Creek High School together.

“I had the biggest crush on him in second grade. He had no idea I existed. It wasn’t until High school that we really started talking and getting to know each other, and we started dating freshman year,” said Reyes, who has three fur-babies, Lola, Koba and Koko.

Courtesy: (Anavid Reyes)

You can follow Reyes on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

And to watch Reyes’s complete interview, watch the video above.