Houston Habitat for Humanity provides homes to families in need amid Covid-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – We've all been following guidelines and recommendations to self-quarantine and stay home, but what if you don't have a place of your own to call home.

Allison Hay, executive director of Houston Habitat for Humanity, explains how their organization is helping local families build a better future by providing homes to those in need.

“We’re still out building homes with staff that we have and we have on the job trainee folks, because the need has not stopped, in fact our phone has been ringing since the stay at home protocol, the order came in, for people to ask for shelter” said Hay.

KPRC 2 partners with Houston Habitat for Humanity every year to help build a home for a deserving family. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Houston Habitat for Humanity serves those families living in overcrowded or substandard housing by providing them with safe and affordable housing.

Besides building homes, they also provide homeowners with financial and home maintenance training and access to a mortgage they can afford.

“Our mission is to partner with a community and with families that need housing to help them actual build their home,” said Hay, “It is theirs; they work hard for it and they pay their mortgage every month.”

These homeowners perform up to 250 hours of “sweat equity” helping build homes alongside volunteers.

KPRC 2 partners with Houston Habitat for Humanity every year to help build a home for a deserving family. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

KPRC 2 partners with Houston Habitat for Humanity every year to help build a home for a deserving family.

We ♥️ helping #Houston families come home each year through Houston Habitat for Humanity. It's an endeavor for the whole... Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Tuesday, June 11, 2019

RELATED: Helping hammers: Follow the progress of KPRC 2′s 7th annual Habitat for Humanity home build

These homes feature three or four bedrooms, two bathrooms, brick exteriors, a single- car garage. They’re also Energy Star certified and come equipped with a range and refrigerator

Houston Habitat for Humanity provides homes to families in need. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Houston Habitat for Humanity helps break down those barriers of home ownership by helping families navigate the process of buying a home.

They also offer virtual information workshops and other online home improvement tips and resources for homeowners.

For more information on the application process or how you can help volunteer, visit their website at houstonhabitat.org