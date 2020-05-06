Workin’ off Taco Tuesday on this Workout Wednesday

HOUSTON – Anyone else take advantage of Taco Tuesday falling on Cinco De Mayo? (slowly raises hand...)

No matter how many tacos you consumed...or margaritas for that matter...today is WORKOUT WEDNESDAY, and Lauren Kelly and her boyfriend Gabriel are back with another good one.

And by good one, we mean TOUGH ONE this week!

Lauren and Gabriel took things to the exercise max this week with a super fast mile run, squats with a heavy case of water, declining push ups, and a CAR PUSH. (yeahhhhhh, eyeroll)

Watch Lauren and Gabriel demonstrate these exercises above, and if they’re a little too challenging, that’s ok too. The point is just to get up, and get movin!