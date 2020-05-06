Indulge your sweet tooth at these 5 decadent dessert shops around Houston

HOUSTON – Comfort food is all the craze in quarantine. Anyone posting photos of their healthy homemade quinoa salad can be put on mute for the next month or so.

If you want to feel a little less guilty about indulging in your sweet tooth, why not order from a local small business that needs support right now? We found five sweet shops around Houston serving up some of the most decadent desserts in town. All locations listed are currently open for takeout, curbside and/or delivery. Helping your community never tasted so good.

*Reviews have been edited for content and length.

1. CYPRESS: All the Crave Cheesecakes

Just dipped Keto Chocolate Indulgence! We also have Lemon Cream, Strawberries N Cream, Wedding Cake and Texas Chocolate... Posted by All The Crave Cheesecakes, LLC on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Sweet critique: “I have to say these were such a fun and yummy find. I’m not always a huge cheesecake person, but the texture of these and the size are perfect. I think they are such a nice change from ‘traditional’ small bite desserts like cupcakes and cookies. The flavors are out of this world, and it’s so fun to go through and try them all to decide which one is the best. My husband loves the banana cream pie, I love the wedding cake and my stepdaughter is a huge fan of the seasonal Irish cream flavor. I love the quality and time they put into these yummy treats and am always so happy when I get to stop in.” – Ashley R.

Address: 11901 Barker Cypress Rd. #5, Cypress, TX 77433

Website: www.allthecravecheesecakes.com

2. HUMBLE: Humble Pies

An assortment of freshly baked pies from Humble Pies in Humble, Texas. (KPRC)

Sweet critique: “I’m in love with everything at this eatery. From the lovely couple running it to the artisan pies they created. You can truly taste the love and care they put into their pies with each bite. In these tumultuous times that are giving us anxiety, take a moment to pick up a pie to share with family from people that cook like they are your family.” – Terrance B.

Address: 1122 1st St. E, Humble, TX 77338

For more info: (832)-330-2126

3. PEARLAND: Cinnaholic

Sweet critique: “WOW. I got 6 cinnamon rolls for my sister’s birthday because I couldn’t decide which one to get! The owner was amazingly nice. The rolls are TO DIE FOR. So good! And all vegan! I am not vegan, and I loved them. Couldn’t taste the difference. I want to go back and get more!!” – Kaitlyn S.

Address: 3422 Business Center Dr. Ste. 134, Pearland, TX 77584

Website: www.cinnaholicpearland.com

4. SUGAR LAND: Decadent

Sweet critique: “Everyone knows I LOVE fruit pebbles, so the rice crispy fruity pebbles was so sweet and so good! We also had the red velvet cookie which was just as good. The molten lava cake with vanilla bean on top was so rich and chocolatey! Definitely a must get when stopping here.” – Jeremy D.

Address: 350 Promenade Way #500, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Website: www.decadentsugarland.com

5. IN THE LOOP: Treacherous Leches

We will be selling our half sheets of tres leches for $30 and they will be available to PICKUP AT UNDERGROUND HALL IN... Posted by Treacherous Leches on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Sweet critique: “The absolute best tres leches I’ve ever had. I go every time I can when I’m in Houston, and I haven’t had a bad one yet. The Caramel/Cinnamon Toast Crunch one was amazing, so was the red velvet, pina colada, Reese’s. I did not have those all in one night, but I wish I could have.” – Crawford J.

Address: 1010 Prairie St, Houston, TX 77002

Website: www.treacherousleches.com

