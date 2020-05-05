TIP TUESDAY: Indoor Air Quality for Your Home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – If you or a family member suffer from allergies, asthma, or just want to remove pet dander from the air, One Hour Air Conditioning And Heating of Houston recommends the Merv 13 Media Air Cleaner for your home.

It works with your HVAC system to keep your indoor air cleaner by permanently trapping things like pet dander, bacteria, dust, pollen and mold.

For more information, contact the One Hour team today at 855-ONE HOUR or online.