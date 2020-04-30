Celebrate Mother’s Day at home with a brunch cooking kit

Houston – Let Mom take a break from cooking this Mother’s Day with a home cooking kit from State Fare Kitchen & Bar.

This kit comes with everything you would need to make your favorite restaurant-style breakfast at home, including instructions and ingredients.

Surprise Mom with breakfast made by Dad and the kids!

The “Breakfast in Bed” package includes a dozen eggs, four biscuits with strawberry jam, butter, southern style potatoes, breakfast sausage and applewood smoked bacon. This kit feeds four and costs $75. It also includes a small floral arrangement for Mom!

State Fare’s Chef Justin Yoakum shares his tips for making the best brunch.

Chef Justin Yoakum from State Fare Kitchen & Bar cooks up a restaurant-style breakfast at home. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For the biscuits, keep oven at 350 degrees. Leave biscuits out to get to room temperature. Place biscuits in oven for 15 minutes. Take out the biscuits, and brush with melted butter, and then put them back in the oven for an additional 10 minutes or until cooked all the way through.

Make sure you place biscuits in middle of the oven, so they don’t cook too much on the top!

Here’s an easy way to get crispier bacon at home, without the mess of using a skillet on the stove. Use the oven! Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, lay out the bacon on a sheet pan and put it in for 20 minutes. Basically, you set it and forget it!

You can pre-order those Mother’s Day cooking kits from State Fare by next Wednesday (May 6) for pick-up next weekend.

They’re also partnering up with Massage Heights, so you can even add a gift certificate for a massage for Mom to your cooking kit.

