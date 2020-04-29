Celebrity dance pro Tony Dovolani teaching FREE virtual ballroom dance lessons

HOUSTON – It’s time to get off the couch, and start moving your body!

Celebrity pro dancer Tony Dovolani has the perfect solution for anyone who’s ever wanted to learn how to ballroom dance - by doing it virtually from your own house.

The Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Houston are offering FREE virtual classes taught by some of the best in the biz, including Tony, who we all know from ‘Dancing With The Stars.’

Tony said that these classes are fun for anyone, of any age, and any level. Local families are learning the Cha-Cha, Shoulder Shimmy or even the Salsa.

“We’re here for so many of our students, who ballroom dance in our studios as their primary form of exercise,” Dovolani said. “Cabin fever and social isolation can take a toll with so many families stuck at home. We want to make sure they can keep dancing while staying connected with us.” Folks across the country are having so much fun.

Visit fredastaireonlinelessons.com to learn more about virtual ballroom dancing.