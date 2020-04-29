Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at home with deals from these five Houston favorites

HOUSTON – Remember at the beginning of 2020 when you were so psyched that Cinco de Mayo was going to be on Taco Tuesday?

Don’t fret! While you may not be able to get together with friends and family as in years past, you can still enjoy the spirit of Cinco de Mayo at home. Many Houston businesses that usually see a boost in sales this time of year need the community’s support now more than ever. So turn that frown upside down. You can help a local business in need just by ordering queso and margaritas to-go. Supporting your community never tasted so good.

Here are five Houston favorites offering deals to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo:

1. Spanish Flowers Mexican Restaurant

You can now indulge with your family on our new Spanish Flowers family packs specials! Posted by Spanish Flowers Mexican Restaurant- Main St. on Friday, April 10, 2020

Cinco de Mayo Specials: Local staple Spanish Flowers Mexican Restaurant is offering Family Packs Favorites for delivery and pick up. Customers can order everything from tacos to tamales, plus a variety of cocktails to go.

Locations: 4701 N. Main St., Houston, TX 77009 and 14915 North Fwy., Houston, TX 77090

Website: www.spanishflowersrestaurants.com

2. Cadillac Bar

Shake up your time at home with our "Margarita To-Go Party Packs" complete with a 50ml bottle of Jose Cuervo! Order yours today! 🍹 Posted by Cadillac Bar Houston on Friday, March 27, 2020

Cinco de Mayo Specials: Cadillac Bar has mastered the art of parties to-go. In addition to offering Cinco de Mayo beer kits, they also have margarita to-go party packs and Fiesta Family Packs with Tex-Mex favorites.

Address: 1802 Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77007

Website: www.cadillacbar.com

3. Aguirre’s Tex Mex

Cinco de Mayo Specials: $2.50 margaritas?? Say no more! But Aguirre’s Tex Mex doesn’t stop the deals there, also promoting $19 margarita pitchers, $38 margaritas by the gallon, $2.50 beer and $10 fajitas.

Locations: 6166 Hwy. 6 N. #22, Houston, TX 77084 and 27727 Tomball Pkwy., Tomball, TX 77375

Website: www.aguirrestexmex.com

4. El Big Bad

Cinco de Mayo Specials: Downtown favorite El Big Bad is offering lots of options to help Houston celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Some items customers can order include margarita mix (no alcohol), single and large batch margarita kits (with alcohol), beer buckets and ½ quarts of queso and guacamole.

Address: 419 Travis, Houston, TX 77002

Website: www.elbigbadtx.com

5. The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation

The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation will open for dinner service at 25% capacity at 5 p.m. this Friday, May 1st with... Posted by The Original Ninfa's on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Cinco de Mayo Specials: Starting Friday, May 1, long time Houston staple The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation will resume dinner service at 25% restaurant capacity. Reservations can be made via OpenTable. Curbside and delivery will also be available at both locations.

Address: 2704 Navigation Blvd., Houston, TX 77003

Website: www.ninfas.com

