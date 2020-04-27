NO GYM REQUIRED: Avoid the quarantine 15 with this full body workout
HOUSTON – Switching to an at-home workout routine is not easy, but it's not impossible!
It’s important to stay active during quarantine, and you can still get up and moving while practicing social distancing.
Owner and trainer of Snap Fitness, Seabrook location, Chris Garcia, along with his wife Ivette Armenta, share a full body workout that you can do from home using household products.
Check out this 20 minute AMRAP workout:
1. MOUNTAIN CLIMBERS
AMRAP WORKOUT: 20 mountain climbers: Over & back = 1 rep
2. PLANK TOE TOUCH
AMRAP WORKOUT: 15 reps, targeting the shoulders and the core
3. REVERSE LUNGE
AMRAP WORKOUT: 12 lunges per leg, targets glutes and hamstrings
4. SQUAT THRUST
AMRAP WORKOUT: Full body exercise
5. BURPEES
AMRAP WORKOUT: 5 reps, modify if needed
Chris is helping you stay fit from home during the quarantine. You can find more at-home workout videos on his Instagram!
View this post on Instagram
We made it to Saturday!💪 Hope everyone has a great weekend! Workout listed below👇 “Fat Amy” For time 50- Air squats 10- Burpees 40- Sit-ups 10- Burpees 30- Alternating lunges 10- Burpees 20- Kb swings 10-Burpees 10 Meter near crawl 10-Burpees 20- Kb Swings 10-Burpees 30- Alternating Lunges 10- Burpees 40- Sit-ups 10- Burpees 50-Air Squats
For more information, visit Instagram.com/snapfitnessseabrooktx or e-mail SeabrookTX@snapfitness.com
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.