NO GYM REQUIRED: Avoid the quarantine 15 with this full body workout

HOUSTON – Switching to an at-home workout routine is not easy, but it's not impossible!

It’s important to stay active during quarantine, and you can still get up and moving while practicing social distancing.

Owner and trainer of Snap Fitness, Seabrook location, Chris Garcia, along with his wife Ivette Armenta, share a full body workout that you can do from home using household products.

Check out this 20 minute AMRAP workout:

1. MOUNTAIN CLIMBERS

AMRAP WORKOUT: 20 mountain climbers: Over & back = 1 rep

2. PLANK TOE TOUCH

AMRAP WORKOUT: 15 reps, targeting the shoulders and the core

3. REVERSE LUNGE

AMRAP WORKOUT: 12 lunges per leg, targets glutes and hamstrings

4. SQUAT THRUST

AMRAP WORKOUT: Full body exercise

5. BURPEES

AMRAP WORKOUT: 5 reps, modify if needed

Chris is helping you stay fit from home during the quarantine. You can find more at-home workout videos on his Instagram!

For more information, visit Instagram.com/snapfitnessseabrooktx or e-mail SeabrookTX@snapfitness.com