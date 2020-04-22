Here are 18 deals from Houston restaurants to help you celebrate National Picnic Day

HOUSTON – National Picnic Day is April 23, and Houston restaurants want to help their communities celebrate. More than 20 establishments have partnered with Public Content on the #StayAtHomePicnic campaign, offering special promotions in the spirit of the holiday.

With stay-home orders still in effect, these local restaurants are providing delivery, takeout and curbside pickup options to accommodate safety guidelines. The goal of this initiative is to help Houstonians stave off cabin fever by enjoying a delicious meal al fresco and socializing safely. People are encouraged to picnic in their backyard or front porch while following social-distancing guidelines.

Here are 18 Houston eateries offering special packages for all your picture-perfect picnic needs.

1. Adair Kitchen

Week 3 Cocktail kits have arrived- Wednesday already?! 🙃 Posted by Adair Kitchen on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Picnic Promotion: Adair Kitchen from Adair Concepts is offering cocktail kit specials. For $35, purchase a pitcher of Frozen Bellini or Planters Punch.

Address: 5161 San Felipe St. Houston, TX 77056

2. Betsy’s at Evelyn’s Park

Park Picnic Pack offering from Betsy's at Evelyn's Park includes a charcuterie assortment and wine. (KPRC)

Picnic Promotion: Betsy’s at Evelyn’s Park from Adair Concepts has created a Park Picnic Pack. For $30, one can order a cheese board with a choice of pitcher of sangria or bottle of house wine.

Address: 4400 Bellaire Blvd Bellaire, TX 77401

3. Bistro Provence

Picnic Promotion: Bistro Provence in the Energy Corridor will offer a Provence Picnic for Two for National Picnic Week (4/20-4/25). The cost is $76 per couple. The picnic can be ordered online or by phone. Payment and pickup arrangements can be made when ordering. For ordering, call 713-827-8008 or visit www.bistroprovence.us

Address: 13616 Memorial Drive Houston, TX 77079

4. Brasserie du Parc

Houston-Area Restaurants including Brasserie du Parc are offering special promotions to celebrate National Picnic Day on April 23, 2020. (KPRC)

Picnic Promotion: For $18, Brasserie du Parc Houston is offering a Picnic in the Parc package (serves one) that includes: Footlong baguette sandwich with prosciutto, mozzarella, basil pesto and fresh tomato, plus strawberry tiramisu for dessert. The meal comes with a frozen Cucumber Mint Granita drink with fresh lemon and cucumber juices and house-made lemon mint syrup! You can add an extra dessert and a drink for an additional $5 each.

Address: 1440 Lamar St. Houston, TX 77010

5. Camerata at Paulie’s

Picnic Promotion: Camerata will be offering a discount on a bundle including a bottle of wine and a charcuterie board with one meat and one cheese. The meat and cheese board will come with our normal accoutrements of olives, honey, bread, almonds, and pickles. The bundle will sell for $45.

Address: 1830 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77098

6. Goode Co.

Houston-Area Restaurants including Goode Co. are offering special promotions to celebrate National Picnic Day on April 23, 2020. (KPRC)

Picnic Promotion: Goode Company Restaurants boast a variety of family packs perfect for a picnic. Goode Company offers curbside pick-up and FREE delivery on orders of $60 or more ($10 delivery on orders less than $60) within 3 miles of the restaurants. Goode Co. BBQ (Kirby and Memorial locations) offers family packs for 4, 6, 10, or 16 people that include meats, sides, jalapeño cheese bread, plates, plastic ware, serving utensils, and more ($55-$215). Goode Co. Taqueria offers breakfast taco packs, fajita packs, taco packs, burger packs, and hot dog packs. Each pack serving up to 4 people ($40-$65). Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina (Memorial) offers fajita and taco party packs ($40-$160).

Address: Multiple locations

7. Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen

Houston-Area Restaurants including Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen are offering special promotions to celebrate National Picnic Day on April 23, 2020. (KPRC)

Picnic Promotion: The team at Kenny & Ziggy’s Delicatessen Restaurant & Bakery (Post Oak location only) has created a dedicated menu for Houstonians to enjoy on this day. For $18.95, customers can order a picnic meal, via curbside or Favor delivery app. Bottled wine, beers and refreshments are also available upon request. For more information, please call 713-871-8884 or visit www.kennyandziggys.com

Address: 2327 Post Oak Blvd Houston, TX 77056

8. La Lucha | Superica

Houston-Area Restaurants including La Lucha and Superica are offering special promotions to celebrate National Picnic Day on April 23, 2020. (KPRC)

Picnic Promotion: The Ford Fry team will be combining menu classics from both La Lucha and Superica concepts to create the ultimate picnic day package. Customers can order a signature fried chicken special from La Lucha and pair it with a Classic Queso from Superica as a side.

Address: 1801 N Shepherd Drive Houston, TX 77008

9. Ouisie’s Table

Who says you can’t picnic during quarantine?! Grab our picnic package ($60 value for only $25!), set out a blanket in... Posted by Ouisie's Table Restaurant, Bar and Gardens on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Picnic Promotion: Ouisie’s Table Restaurant and Gardens will offer two Picnic Packages To-Go for the week of National Picnic Day (4/20-4/25). This is an incredible deal. The packages can be ordered online or by phone Mon - Sat. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Payment and pickup arrangements can be made when ordering.

Address: 3939 San Felipe Houston, TX 77027

10. Mendocino Farms

Houston-Area Restaurants including Mendocino Farms are offering special promotions to celebrate National Picnic Day on April 23, 2020. (KPRC)

Picnic Promotion: Mendocino Farms is the perfect place to grab the contents for your picture-perfect stay-at-home picnic. Mendo is suggesting their catering boxes for pick-up, which range from $8.75 to $14.75, depending on the contents, and can be found online. In addition to the boxed lunches, Mendo is offering add-ons to round out your meal. Choose from their market list of wine and bread for the perfect final touch.

Address: 5510 Morningside Drive Houston, TX 77005

11. Mutiny Wine Room

Picnic Promotion: For $35, Napa-style wine room and restaurant will be featuring a National Picnic Day bundle featuring 2 Pork Belly BLT’s Sandwich Boxes that include roasted asparagus, pistachio watercress-basil pesto and a chocolate chip cookie. Guests can also purchase a 25 oz. Mutiny Wine Growler to keep their wine chilled for an additional $15.

Address: 1124 Usener St Houston, TX 77009

12. Paulie’s

Picnic Promotion: The team at local Italian institution, Paulie’s, has highlighted two recipes that are signature to the restaurant’s Spring seasonal menu: Pimento Cheese Sandwich and Fusilli Pasta. You can access the recipe in the link above.

Address: 1834 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77098

13. Picnic on the Green

Houston-Area Restaurants unite to collaborate on unique stay-at-home version of National Picnic Day 2020 (KPRC)

Picnic Promotion: Picnic on the Green mobile café will be open on this day only, creating special menus for what they do best: picnics. They will be parked at Kuhl-Linscomb from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 23. In addition to the three picnic packages, Picnic on the Green is offering a refreshing selection of all-natural snow cones in a variety of flavors: lemon raspberry, blackberry mint, mango jalapeño, strawberry basil, strawberries & cream, and coffee & cream! Some substitutions and gluten-free options are also available. Menu items will be available for pre-order & pick-up only. Please call 713-582-5052 or email carrie@picniconthegreen.cafe by 3 p.m. on April 22 to pre-order. Same day pick-up and delivery is also available on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 2418 W Alabama (Kuhl-Linscomb) Houston, TX 77098

14. Postino Wine Café -Heights

Houston-Area Restaurants including Postino Wine Café -Heights are offering special promotions to celebrate National Picnic Day on April 23, 2020. (KPRC)

Picnic Promotion: For National Picnic Day, Postino Heights (642 Yale St.) will feature their date night-in pack, which includes a signature bruschetta board, one snacky thing and one salad for $25. In addition, guests are encouraged to pair their pack with Postino’s single bottles of wine for $15. Call 346-223-1111 to place your order today and tag Postino on Instagram to showcase your picture-perfect picnic.

Address: 642 Yale St. Houston, TX 77007

15. Prego

This Thursday, April 23 is National Picnic Day! Now more than ever, Houstonians are utilizing and cherishing the... Posted by Prego on Monday, April 20, 2020

Picnic Promotion: Stylish Italian eatery in the Rice Village has created a special menu, featuring signature sandwiches and family meals to enjoy this season. Features include a Chicken Parm Sandwich and chips for only $10. Prego also has a selection of family meals for bigger groups (6-8 servings), starting at $60. For more information, please visit www.prego-houston.com.

Address: 2520 Amherst Houston, TX 77005

16. Rainbow Lodge

Houston-Area Restaurants including Rainbow Lodge are offering special promotions to celebrate National Picnic Day on April 23, 2020. (KPRC)

Picnic Promotion: Rainbow Lodge will have a picnic for two to go, plus a bottle of rosé for $60. The special menu for this day includes Smoked Pork Tenderloin with an Apricot Mustard Sauce, a classic East Texas Potato Salad, Pickled Vegetables, Dark Chocolate Brownie, and a bottle of Domaine Souviou Bandol Rosé. Call the Rainbow Lodge to pre-order your meals and kits for pickup on National Picnic Day, Thursday, April 23 between 4 and 7:30 p.m. Quantities are limited! The team is also offering kits to make fresh cocktails at home.

Address: 2011 Ella Blvd Houston, TX 77008

17. Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Houston-Area Restaurants including Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen are offering special promotions to celebrate National Picnic Day on April 23, 2020. (KPRC)

Picnic Promotion: Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen will be offering the South Texas Mesquite BBQ Picnic Pack ($55, serves 4; $27.50, serves 2). The package includes mesquite grilled meat of your choice, Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, corn tortillas, sopapillas, chips and salsa. Please order 12 to 24 hours in advance. Available from both Sylvia’s locations: 6401 Woodway Dr., 713-334-7295 and 1140 Eldridge Pkwy, 832-230-3842. www.sylviasenchiladas.com.

Address: Multiple locations

18. Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant

Houston-Area Restaurants including Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant are offering special promotions to celebrate National Picnic Day on April 23, 2020. (KPRC)

Picnic Promotion: Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant will offer an Indian Picnic for four for National Picnic Week (4/20 - 4/26) with an option of a sparkling wine. The cost is $75 without wine or $90 with wine. The picnic can be ordered online or by phone. Payment and pickup arrangements can be made when ordering. For information and placing orders, call 281- 501-0258 or 832-886-4291 or visit www.verandahrestaurant.com.

Address: 3300 Kirby Drive, Suite A (Kirby Collection Building) Houston, TX 77098

Pack your pic-a-nic basket: