The $26 jumpsuit that looks good on literally EVERYONE

HOUSTON – Being socially distant can lead to a major fashion slump for many. With no one to dress to impress for, it’s become increasingly common to just wear pj’s and sweats all day long. For some however, being cute in quarantine gives them life. Online shopping is on the rise, but consumers often question whether clothing items will fit them as well as the models in the pictures.

Five women, including Houston Life’s Courtney Zavala and Lauren Kelly, tried on one highly reviewed Amazon jumpsuit to help you decide whether or not you should add this to your online shopping cart.

Five Houston women try one jumpsuit with thousands of positive reviews on Amazon. (KPRC)

The jumpsuit ranges from $25.89 - $26.99 and is available in six different colors. So far, the product has more than 2,600 reviews with an average customer rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Let’s see what our Houston Life testers had to say about the item.

COURTNEY:

Size: Medium

Color: Black

Review: “I should have gotten a small but...I think the fit is really good. The fabric is amazing...light for Houston climate. I understand why there are three-thousand 4 - 5 star reviews.”

MARZI:

Size: Large

Color: Black

Review: “It’s super soft. I feel like I’m wearing pajamas, but ones that are presentable. It doesn’t wrinkle at all! My only issues: It says it’s off the shoulder; it’s really not. And then the drawstring - it’s non-functioning. It’s just here for show.”

TERA:

Size: X-Large

Color: Dark Green

Review: “I love the green color. It’s a little bit different - a nice little pop. Definitely cute, especially for the price. The one thing I will note is the stitching is a little bit cheaply done [on the drawstring], but otherwise everything else feels good."

LAUREN:

Size: Medium

Color: Black

Review: “What I really love about this jumper...I’ve got heels on now, but I could just as easily wear it with flats. Just as cute of an outfit. And it’s got pockets, so it get two thumbs up from me!"

SANDY:

Size: Medium

Color: Black

Review: “It’s very versatile. You can dress it up or dress it down. The material is very cool, comfortable and light. Absolutely love it!"

