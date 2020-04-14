Houston Sauce Co. serving up vegan food in Third Ward

HOUSTON – Owner Courtney Lindsey of Houston Sauce Co didn’t set out to start a vegan food truck.

“Houston Sauce Co. was birthed out of having too many peppers, “ said Lindsey. "A buddy of mine, he had a pepper bush, and he was like, ‘Hey man, come get some of these peppers, I don’t know what to do with them.'”

Lindsey wasn’t quite sure what to do with them either, but accepted a six-pound bushel.

“I ended up brewing my first batch of hot sauce. It was super bright red, delicious and hot. I was like, yeah I think I’m going to start making hot sauce," said Lindsey.

Houston Sauce Co. was born, but once Lindsey and his wife became vegan, they soon changed their hot sauce company to a vegan food truck.

“Me coming from a culinary background, I focus on texture; I focus on smell and more importantly taste," said Lindsey.

Their hot sauce is now incorporated in many of their vegan dishes, including their famous fried cauliflower “cauli-wings” and vegan “chick’n sammich."

For those carnivores out there, their food can still be enjoyed even though it doesn’t include meat.

“We have a lot of people who are not vegan that come to the truck and smash some vegan food like it was full of meat,” said Lindsey.

Houston Sauce Co. puts out a rotating menu for their food truck every week and lists its location for the week. They also have a physical building, the Houston Sauce Co. Shopette, at 4300 S. Wayside Dr. in Houston that offers grab-and-go meals.

Check out their menu and food truck location on their Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter.