Want to be an actor? Here are 3 tips from actor Joe Minoso of NBC’s Chicago Fire

HOUSTON – Actor Joe Minoso’s first experience in show business was sitting in the audience of a high school production.

“Literally at intermission of the first act I went up to the people who were changing the set and was like, ‘Hey, do you need help with anything?’” said Minoso. “I was so enamored with it... and I never looked back.”

And look back he did not! Minoso graduated from Adelphi University with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, and went on to receive a masters in fine arts from Northern Illinois University. He then quickly became involved with Teatro Vista, the largest Latino theater company in the Midwest. He spent 10 years doing theater in Chicago when he was booked for a role with “Chicago Fire.”

Among his television credits are guest-starring roles in “Prison Break,” “The Beast,” “Shameless” and “The Chicago Code.” Minoso is a five-time Imagen Award nominee for best supporting actor in a drama series, for his role in “Chicago Fire.”

So what advice does Joe have for aspiring actors?

1. Read everything you can

“I think you gain so much experience and knowledge about other people’s perspectives from just reading things,” said Minoso. “Knowing perspectives helps you to live in them.”

Minoso said he reads a lot of comic books, but recommends starting with anything you’re interested in.

2. Watch YouTube

“YouTube is like a University! You can learn anything you want on YouTube. It’s amazing.”

Minoso said he’s been spending a lot of time on YouTube since he’s been social distancing at home.

And while he didn’t say it, he showed us tip number 3...

3. Start a big idea board

Actor Joe Minoso motions towards his idea board during an interview with Houston Life's Courtney Zavala. (KPRC 2020)

“I’m keeping busy, I’m writing. You can see kind of behind me I’ve got my idea board back there,” said Minoso during an interview with Houston Life’s Courtney Zavala.

In the video, you can see a white board with colors and lines. Having a board or a notebook handy will allow you to keep track of thoughts and easily brainstorm. You never know when a great idea will strike!

Watch Houston Life’s full interview with Joe Minoso below, and catch him on “Chicago Fire” Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on KPRC 2.