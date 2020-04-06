Spread love not Corona: Houston rapper makes music under quarantine

HOUSTON – Houston rapper Smitty Spread Love is back at it again.

This time, instead of his usual rapping while Uber driving, Smitty is serving up verses from home. He created a new song and music video, “Corona Free,” exclusively for Houston Life while under quarantine with his family.

You can check out his music video above, and connect with Smitty Spread Love via his Spotify, Youtube, Instagram and Soundcloud.