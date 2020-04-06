75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

75ºF

Houston Life

Spread love not Corona: Houston rapper makes music under quarantine

Paul Shelton, Houston Life Photographer

Tags: Houston Life, music, music video

HOUSTON – Houston rapper Smitty Spread Love is back at it again.

This time, instead of his usual rapping while Uber driving, Smitty is serving up verses from home. He created a new song and music video, “Corona Free,” exclusively for Houston Life while under quarantine with his family.

View this post on Instagram

Yea We Workin 😤😷 🦠

A post shared by Renard Love Smith (@smittyspreadlove) on

You can check out his music video above, and connect with Smitty Spread Love via his Spotify, Youtube, Instagram and Soundcloud.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.