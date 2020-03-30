Texas smokehouse master’s guide to smoking meats at home

MARSHALL, Texas – If you’ve been feeling cooped up inside, now is the perfect time to work on your outdoor cooking skills. Robbie Shoults, Head Honcho of Bear Creek Smokehouse, shares his tricks of the trade to help you master the art of smoking meats at home.

“What we want to emphasize now, without any place to go...a lot of families are coming together, and a great place to do that is in your own backyard," said Shoults.

Cookouts offer many benefits and provide a way for families to engage in something together while being outdoors. Additionally, entire meals can be prepared on an outdoor grill or smoker. Aside from the wide variety of proteins that an be cooked on a smoker like chicken, steaks, burgers and salmon, other dishes like corn on the cob, smoked beans and grilled veggies can also be prepared.

“You can do an entire meal - of course you can," said Shoults. “We’re doing ribs today.”

YOU WILL NEED:

Grill/smoker thermometer

Spatula or tongs

Heat resistant gloves (leather)

Paper for wrapping food

Spray bottle (clean and empty)

ROBBIE SHOULTS’ RIB DRY RUB RECIPE

INGREDIENTS:

9 oz. salt

5 oz. sugar

1/2 oz. paprika

1/2 oz. black pepper

1/2 oz. garlic powder

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Brown sugar

Apple juice

DIRECTIONS:

Heat smoker to 200 degrees While using gloves, peel membrane from inside rib cage Rub both sides of the ribs with dry rub mixture Coat ribs in brown sugar before placing in the smoker Cook ribs for 4 - 4 ½ hrs. Spray ribs with apple juice every 30 - 45 min. to keep them moist Keep the smoker closed as much as possible

Watch the full video above for the full story, including tips on how to convert a grill into a smoker. For more info or to connect with Robbie Shoults, click here.