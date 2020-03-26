Lauren Kelly’s “Quarantine Chronicles” are way too relatable

HOUSTON – With an order out from our city officials to stay home for the time being, it seems like we’re all getting a touch of cabin fever.

Sometimes you don’t change clothes all day. Sometimes you eat dessert for breakfast. And sometimes, you just want to have a Cosmo at 10 a.m. in the morning! This is what quarantining is doing to us!

Not to make light of a very serious situation, but everyone deserves a lugs during these rough times. So watch this video from Lauren Kelly and her boyfriend Gabriel about how they’ve been spending some of their time at home.