Cypress gastroenterologist shares the importance of colorectal cancer screenings

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Colorectal cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in the United States. But this outcome can be prevented through colorectal cancer screenings.

Dr. Tamika Jaswani, Gastroenterologist with Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital, shares more details on what you need to know during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.