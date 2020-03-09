Quiz: How well do you ACTUALLY know the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo?

HOUSTON – Whether it’s your first rodeo or your 237th time, we can all agree, Houston knows how to throw one major event. Each year millions visit the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo hoping to see some livestock, watch a show, play some carnival games or grab a fried oreo.

If you’re a superfan who cannot miss any event, then we have a quiz for you. Take our trivia quiz below to see how well you actually know the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Us the moment we step onto the Rodeo grounds