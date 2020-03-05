Fast Food Fix: Satisfying your cravings doesn’t have to be “Impossible.”

HOUSTON – If you want to limit your meat consumption, but still need the convenience of a drive-thru, there are options out there.

We challenged certified nutritionist Krystal Hammett to find the healthiest menu items at popular fast food places around town to help busy families on the go.

Today we’re continuing the food series with Burger King.

KRYSTAL’S RECOMMENDATION

Impossible Whopper, Bunless (400 calories, 30g fat, 16 carbs, 18g protein, 660mg sodium)

Includes Impossible Whopper patty, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, mayo, onions and ketchup

PRO TIPS:

Go bunless and wrap the patty between lettuce

Consume in moderation, the Impossible Whopper patty is all soy-based

If you’re not into this option, Krystal suggests going for the Grilled Chicken Sandwich (bunless).

“It will be a chore, but you can get it done. Or you can do a garden salad and add the grilled chicken, no croutons. But, if you really want a burger, they actually have a regular hamburger or cheeseburger option that is less calories than the Whopper.”

Although, we’ve got to tell you that most veggie burgers in restaurants aren’t the healthiest, and you may have already known that.

Veggie burgers usually have very little protein, they’re filled with preservatives and sodium and don’t contain very many veggies.

So once again, if you aren’t interested in the drive-thru and rather spend some time in the kitchen, we’ve got the scoop on everything you need to know to enjoy a meatless dinner.

Registered dietitian Mary Ellen Phipps with Milk & Honey Nutrition shares a homemade “Impossible Whopper” with no unnecessary fillers and has 12g of protein per burger.

Caramelized Onion and Pistachio Veggie Burger (Caramelized Onion and Pistachio Veggie Burger)

Get the full recipe here for her caramelized onion and pistachio veggie burger.

MARY ELLEN’S TAKE ON A HOMEMADE “IMPOSSIBLE WHOPPER”

The star of the recipe is the pistachios. They are great for plant based protein, (along with beans.)

Pistachios (Pistachios)

Black beans (Black beans)

Mary Ellen grinds up pistachios in a food processor, combined with spices to make the perfect binder for a veggie burger recipe.

Food processor (Food processor)

She also recommends using ground up pistachios as a binder in a traditional burger, in meatballs, or anywhere else you need breadcrumbs.

If you want an extra burst of flavor, use chili roasted pistachios.

Add in your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Toppings (Toppings)

H/T Krystal Hammett and Mary Ellen Phipps