Traveling? Here are 7 kennels around Houston that locals trust

HOUSTON – Worried about where to board your fur-babies while you’re of town? Finding the right fit can be overwhelming, so we’ve done the research for you. From 24/7 camera access to individually personalized pet suites, these kennels take better care of their furry guests than some hotels. Here are 7 pet boarding businesses that locals trust to take care of their four-legged kids.

*Reviews have been edited for content and length

1. Spring: Barks and Recreation Pet Suites

“A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than you love yourself.” Posted by Barks and Recreation Pet Suites on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

What pet lovers say: “We love Mrs. Linda and her team!! Our 2 girls have stayed there twice the last month, and we won’t stay anywhere else. The suites are spacious, cool and a little dim, so I think it’s probably very relaxing for the pets. There’s a doggy door, and the pets can go in and out as they please. The rooms each have their own cameras, and it’s nice to be able to see the puppies 24/7. But the best part is the communication. I was a little nervous the first time we dropped the girls off, and Mrs. Linda would send extra pictures and check on the girls. Her response time was at most 10-15 minutes. I felt 100% safe leaving our babies there.” – Samantha S.

Address: 1103 Spring Meadow Ln., Spring, TX 77373

Website: www.barksandrecreationpetsuites.com

2. Hyde Park: Wag’n World

What pet lovers say: “I cannot say enough great things about Wag’n World! The staff take excellent care of my dog MJ, and she comes home equal parts happy and exhausted from a fun day of play. I have done a lot of research when it comes to finding the perfect place for MJ, and this is the best of the best. The reservation process is easily handled online, and the owner stays in great communication with customers about everything going on. 100% recommended!” – Bobby S.

Address: 3230 Yoakum Blvd., Houston, TX 77006

Website: www.wagnworld.com

3. Cypress: Urban Mutt Retreat

Taking Spring Break Bookings NOW! Spots are filling up! Grab it! Posted by Urban Mutt Retreat on Sunday, January 19, 2020

What pet lovers say: “I always feel like I’m leaving my pups in the best care when I board them at Urban Mutt Retreat! I love seeing the videos posted to social media, so I can “check in” on them while I’m gone. The facilities are so clean and the staff is great. They make it a point to remember our dogs, socialize them and love them as if they were their own. I think my dogs even get their own mini-vacation out of it and aren’t stuck feeling like they’re stuck in boarding again. Absolutely recommended for anyone in the Cypress - and even Houston area. Definitely worth the drive!” – Robi L.

Address: 14427 Huffmeister Rd., Cypress, TX 77429

Website: www.urbanmuttretreat.com

4. Katy: Rover Oaks Pet Resort

What pet lovers say: “We have used Rover Oaks KATY for the last 10 years for Boarding-Grooming and Doggy Day Care...wouldn’t even think of going anywhere else. The owners and complete staff are the best at what they do....and MY DOGS LOVE GOING THERE!!!!! When we vacation there is never any worries as long as our pets are at Rover Oaks!” – Debbie M.

Address: 24250 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

Website: www.roveroaks.com

5. Missouri City: PetSuites Missouri City

What pet lovers say: “Cleanest facility and absolutely no bad smells, even in the kennel area. The “suites” are ridiculously clean and the outside play area was beautiful. I got to see how they handle dog aggressive pups and they take a lot of precautions, even use radios to make sure there aren’t any dogs in the hall when taking a dog aggressive pup outside. I’m just super impressed. I got picture updates of her first day and their process for integrating new dogs is very smart. Staff was friendly, knowledgeable and you can tell they are true dog lovers. I even got a report card for her and learned she made a lot of new friends and was super friendly! I look forward to taking my fur babies for play dates and have a trusting place to take them in case I go out of town.” – Kat T.

Address: 8320 Copper Creek Ln., Missouri City, TX 77459

Website: www.missouricity.petsuitesofamerica.com

6. Alvin: Alvin Boarding

Good Morning 🌞☀️ We are completely booked March 7-14. Thanks so much! ❤️🐶 *Summer Posted by Alvin Boarding on Saturday, February 29, 2020

What pet lovers say: “We went on a vacation for 10 days and needed somebody to watch our ten-year-old pup. She has never been in a kennel, she always stayed with our friends when we traveled. Summer and her family do an amazing job. They try to socialize the dogs, take them for a walk, have a schedule. My dog Marley had a blast. I picked her up today, and she is snoozing. She has had a great vacation herself.” – Jana L.

Address: 2230 Nancy St., Alvin, TX 77511

Website: www.alvinboarding.com

7. League City: Mount Pleasant Avenue Premier Canine Villas and Spa

What pet lovers say: “So amazing - I almost don’t want to tell people, so it won’t book up. The owners have made sure this is the perfect safe, fun place for our fur-kids. Sending us daily pictures and videos. Always in touch, and we can stream live video 24/7. We are so grateful for the love and care they gave our 3 big babies.” – Michelle D.

Address: 501 Gulf Fwy S. #110, League City, TX 77573

Website: www.mountpleasantavenue.com

Your dog while you’re out of town: