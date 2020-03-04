10 tips parents need to know before taking kids to rodeo

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a lot of fun, and if you’re planning a trip with kids, there are simple ways you can make your visit a whole lot easier.

Amanda Sorena, contributor at the popular parenting app Mommy Nearest, shared tips all parents need to know for a stress-free rodeo experience.

Since launching in 2013, Mommy Nearest has become one of the most trusted app and website for millennial parents looking to discover family-friendly places across the country, including right here in Houston.

“We have tons of different content on rodeo stuff, seasonal things, as well. We’re going to have a list soon of all good things to do for Spring Break. And then, there’s also different parenting topics, as well,” said Sorena, a mom of three, who gave us great tips based on her own experience at RodeoHouston.

By Amanda Sorena (Mommy Nearest)

1. GET THERE EARLY AND AVOID SPRING BREAK

“The gates actually open at 8 a.m. but things are actually open an available around 9 a.m. So, if you get there early and you go straight into AGVENTURE you may have the petting zoo to yourself. And then head out to fun on the farm, which is a huge hit, and then there’s a snack at the end,” said Sorena.

2. FOR THE BRAVE—TRY MUTTON BUSTIN'

“The Junction opens at around 10 am for the lines but the first rides are at 11:00 am and they’re every hour on the hour until 7 p.m. It’s first come first serve, figure out your time slot, go enjoy the rest of the carnival and then come back. Kids need to be under 65 pounds, because they do weight you. And it’s $15 a kid. And wear shoes and pants,” said Sorena.

3. DON’T SKIP AFTERNOON CONCERTS

“On Saturdays and Sundays, rodeos start around 3:45pm and concert starts around 5:45 p.m. and you can be out of there by 8 p.m. and your kids are going to enjoy the concert as well,” said Sorena.

4. THERE ARE EVENTS FOR KIDS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

“Lil' Rustlers Rodeo is happening March 10, 11 and 16 and is an opportunity for kids ages 4 to 10 with any sort of special needs to enjoy rodeo with playful stick horses, seesaws turned into bulls and hay barrels resembling steers,” said Sorena.

5. BRING YOUR OWN FOOD AND DRINKS

“It’s a must, especially when your kids are small and you’re sure they’re not going to buy all the rodeo food. You can’t take it into the arena, so be prepared for that. Make sure you consumed everything before you go to the concert that night. Save some money and save some frustration on your children being picky once you have gotten there,” said Sorena.

6. BRING YOUR STROLLERS

‘You can absolutely bring your stroller, and if you’re going early, you’re not going to have all those crowds that you’re bumping into as much,” said Sorena.

7. RIDE THE METRORAIL OR PARK AND RIDE BUS

“The Red Line Stadium Park/Astrodome stop literally places you at the entrance gate. And if you’re going early, you’re going to get that commuter parking at the Fannin stop, so you’re not paying the fees that you pay later, as well. You can take your stroller on the Metro, too,” said Sorena.

8. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF FAMILY WEDNESDAYS

‘On Wednesday’s kids under the age of 12 get in for free. And then they’re also going to have deals on the rides as well during that time, and you’re also going to have some food deals as well that you can hunt for which can cut on the cost especially if you are taking several kids,” said Sorena.

9. DOWNLOAD THE RODEO HOUSTON APP

“It has the full schedule. You can pull up the app and go ‘Oh, wait, there’s a pig race now,’ or ‘wait, these people are on the main stage now. We can go check them out,”’ said Sorena.

10. SAVE MONEY WITH SEASON TICKETS AS WELL AS THE TRADING GROUPS FOR BUYING UNUSED TICKETS

“Get season tickets If you’re planning to go several times without going to a concert. I think it’s $35 a person, if you go three times, you have paid for your season tickets," said Sorena, who also recommended trading groups for buying unused tickets.

To see Sorena’s complete interview, watch the video above.