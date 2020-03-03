The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicks off 2020 season with the cutest baby animals

HOUSTON – Whether you’re heading out to NRG for the deep fried food, loud country music, or super cute animals in the petting zoo, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has officially begun!

Country band Midland kicks off the entertainment performances, Willie Nelson, Becky G, Chance The Rapper and Maren Morris will follow later this week. Weekday concert performances are at 8:45 p.m., and weekend performances are at 5:45 p.m. The carnival is open until midnight each day.

A few new changes coming to Rodeo this year: including their first-ever Sensory Friendly Carnival Experience this Thursday, March 5. The Social Spur is the Rodeo’s new social media lounge experience which features music, TVs, photo opps, phone charging stations, water refills, and seating areas to relax during your visit.

The petting zoo is always a fan favorite that includes a wide variety of animals — from the exotic to those found on a typical farm, and it’s open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Watch some of the cutest little baby goats play around in the Great American Petting Farm, and happy Rodeo, Houston!