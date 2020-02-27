The 2020 World Championship Bar-B-Que Cookoff Contest is three days of brisket, beer, and good ‘ol country music

HOUSTON – Ladies and gentleman…who’s ready to smell like BBQ for the next few days?? (raises hand)

More than 250 teams will compete in the Rodeo Houston’s World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest this year, which runs February 27-29 at NRG.

In case you’re new to Houston or have never been to cookoff before, here are a few things to know before heading out:

Most team tents are invitation-only, but not to worry! If you can’t sweet talk your way into a private tent, there are several public venues including The Garden, Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuckwagon. Plus the carnival is open for everyone, with tons of games and rides.

According to RodeoHouston.com , the Garden Stage, sponsored by Miller Lite, features some of the best up-and-coming and established artists in Texas country. The Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon also features live and DJ music, and has an outside patio for visitors to enjoy. Inside the saloon is the Chuckwagon, where visitors can pick up their complimentary sliced brisket plate with chips and beans.

There are some paid parking lots, but it can get quite pricey. It’s best to Uber or Lyft if you can, they even have a separate lot dedicated to picking up and dropping off passengers.

Now grab your boots and get ready to rodeo!