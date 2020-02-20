A beauty product that promises to get rid of under-eye bags and wrinkles
Watch to see how it works on the face to reduce those pesky signs of aging
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
HOUSTON – Lifestyle expert Casey Messer explains how Plexaderm promises to tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles from view, while smoothing under-eye bags in a matter of minutes. It works using silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin. Plus, a special offer for Houston Life viewers.
