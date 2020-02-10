Toast to love this Valentine’s Day with these two creative cocktails

HOUSTON – This upcoming valentine’s day forget the long lines trying to get into a bar.

The best plan is to spend a romantic night in with your special someone.

Houston mixologist, Nate Reffell, shows how easy it is to mix up 2 flirty cocktails to set the mood for a lovely evening.

Valentine's day cocktails (KPRC)

One of the cocktails includes the aphrodisiacs white chocolate and raspberry; the second one it’s all about celebration with bubbly.

“We drink with our eyes, so you want that drink to look as good as possible,” said Reffell, for whom both flavor and appearance are equally important.

“I always suggest you try to get the best of the best ingredients, and of course, fresh juices," said Reffell, who has worked at popular Houston bars Including Eight Row Flint, Julep and Lei Low.

LOVEBIRD

Lovebird (KPRC)

Ingredients:

• 1.5 ounces dark rum

• 0.5 ounce white crème de cacao

• 0.75 ounce raspberry syrup

• 0.75 ounce fresh lemon Juice

• 1 ounce egg white

Directions:

• Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake without ice.

• Add ice and shake vigorously.

• Double strain into cocktail glass.

• Garnish with dehydrated raspberry powder.

SWIPE RIGHT

Ingredients:

• 1.5 ounces vodka

• 1-ounce fresh lemon juice

• .25 ginger liqueur

• .75-ounce homemade grenadine

• 2 ounces of prosecco

Directions:

• Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice.

• Double strain into wine glass.

• Garnish with pomegranate seeds and edible flower.

Recipes provided by Nate Reffell.