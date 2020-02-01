Love Bugs and Love Bites: We’re eating crickets this Valentine’s Day

Houston – This Valentine’s Day, spice up your love life with some candles, roses, fine wine and cricket-inspired gourmet meals. Yes, you read that right, your meals will be made out of crickets.

Now before you click out of this article, there is one thing you should know about these crawlers, they aren’t alive, nor will they be sprinkled over your meal.

Scroll down to see my experience eating crickets for the first time

Crickets from Love Bugs and Love Bites event at the Health Museum (KPRC)

Love Bugs & Love Bites a Valentine’s feast fit for foodies happening at the Health Museum

On Valentine’s Day, The Health Museum is hosting Love Bugs & Love Bites: A Valentine’s feast fit for foodies. At the event, couples or even a group of single friends can enjoy a three-course meal mixed with some delicious crickets. The event hopes to dispute the gross factor of eating insects and replacing it with a more appetizing connotation.

I’ll have the criquet, medium rare, please

When I first received news about this event, I immediately reached out and was all-in to taste some crawlers. I was sold with their three-course menu item, which features a corn & cricket arepa, pan-seared chicken & cricket mole negro sauce and a dessert trio. However, I was more eager to know what crickets tasted like.

After brushing up my research about crickets, it turns out there are a few health benefits, they don’t cost much to produce compared to larger animals and the fact that everyone else in the world eats them except Americans.

I was on a mission to try some bugs before they were added to my meals.

Watch as I taste Crickets for the first time

They taste like chicken!

Just kidding, they do not. However, they were pretty seasoned and had a kick to them. In a way, they almost tasted like sunflower seeds.

Watch the whole experience here

If you’re not a fan of bugs, don’t worry, the event will have other options that don’t contain crickets. There is limited seating available, so make sure to book ahead. For more information about the event, you can head to the website here.

About the Event

Love Bites a Valentine’s feast fit for foodies

The Health Museum

Friday, February 14, 2020

6-10 p.m.

Cocktail Hour 6-7 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Dinner Menu Seating from 7-10 p.m.

Me after my first bite