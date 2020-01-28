Jan. 28 is National Lego Day: Here are 5 fun facts to help you celebrate

HOUSTON – LEGO has been around for decades and has made a big resurgence in pop culture thanks to the company’s recent foray in to the film industry. Maybe you’ve seen one of their star-studded animated movies featuring an extremely optimistic main character named Emmet?

You may be more familiar with the colorful building blocks that have brought joy to generations and pain to any foot that has stepped on them. Whether you grew up playing with them or just recently jumped on the bandwagon, here are some fun facts about LEGO to encourage you to dump out your bucket of bricks and start building. Just remember to put ALL of the pieces away when you’re done playing. Your foot thanks you in advance.

1. On January 28, 1958, the original LEGO brick system patent was filed.

It was patented by Godtfred Kirk Christiansen, a Dane whose father founded the LEGO company. The company originally manufactured wooden toys and was named after the Danish saying “leg godt” meaning “play well.”

2. It would require 40 billion LEGO bricks to reach the moon.

Bricks & Minifigs Pearland owner displays a LEGO replica of the Apollo 11 Lunar Landing. (Bricks & Minifigs)

Since their inception, enough LEGO bricks have been manufactured to stack a column between Earth and the moon 10 times. Though this hasn’t been tested, LEGO bricks were brought onto the International Space Station in 2011.

3. This toy provides TONS of educational benefits.

There are 915 million ways to combine six eight-stud LEGO bricks. (Sal Rodriguez)

Skills built while playing with LEGO bricks include but are not limited to motor skills, creativity, teamwork, patience and problem solving.

4. Using LEGOS is good for adults too.

LEGO is the contraction of two Danish words, "leg godt" which means "play well". (Sal Rodriguez)

Much like coloring books, playing with LEGO bricks has been shown to have a relaxing effect on adults, helping to lower stress levels and boost mind functions.

5. The LEGO brand is MASSIVE

There are five major LEGO movies, eight LEGOLAND theme parks, 69 LEGO-based videogames and thousands of teams worldwide that compete in LEGO competitions.

