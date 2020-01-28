Houston History: A look back at KPRC 2 Anchor Bill Balleza’s memorable moments

HOUSTON – After nearly 50 years in the broadcast industry, KPRC Channel 2 anchor Bill Balleza will wrap his final newscast on Friday, January 31st.

For more than 45 years, Balleza has called Houston home and viewers have welcomed the long-time reporter and anchor into their homes.

Whether it was a story in our own backyards, or across the seas covering international stories, Balleza shared many memorable moments with our city and the world.

As we send off and congratulate Balleza on his outstanding journalistic journey, we take a look back at some of his special moments throughout his career.

