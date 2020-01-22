Forget the fast food: 10 healthy Houston restaurants you NEED to add to your dining list

HOUSTON – If you love going out to eat, but are also trying to eat healthier, it can sometimes be a challenge to merge the two. Rather than wonder what ingredients are in each menu item or spend forever talking to the waiter about your dietary restrictions, you can visit one of these ten healthy Houston restaurants instead. Each place on this list prides itself on serving good food that’s also good for you, and the people are even excited to tell you which items are gluten-free or Whole 30. Cheers to clean eating.

*Please note, reviews have been edited for content and length.

1. True Food Kitchen

Review: “One of my favorite restaurants to go to for a clean and healthy meal. In addition to the location, I love that they have outside seating and plenty of seating inside. I have never had to wait. The customer service has always been great and my most recent waiter, Zuri, was awesome and super helpful with recommendations and ensuring that we enjoyed our meal. I usually always order the spaghetti squash casserole, and this time I added shrimp, which was a nice touch. We also ordered the hummus for the appetizers. The portions for everything are so filling. They also have so many great refreshing drink options, and I usually get the ginger one. I definitely recommend a visit- it’s a great spot to have lunch or dinner with friends, family, or colleagues. The best part is that it’s vegan friendly, so there are A LOT of good options for everyone." - Fumi B.

Address: 1700 Post Oak Blvd Ste. 180, Houston, TX 77056

Website: www.truefoodkitchen.com

2. Verdine

Review: “We got the Bistro Burger (the flavor wowed), the artichoke and pesto pizza that was the specialty of the day, and the Helotes corn amazing appetizer, and it was one of the best vegan meals we’ve had in a long time! This is definitely the place you want to go in Houston for upscale vegan with amazing flavors! The restaurant has a contemporary French, clean and modern look with natural woods. It felt very comfortable and a little romantic." - Jared K.

Address: 449 W 19th St. #C-200, Houston, TX 77008

Website: www.eatverdine.com

3. Vibrant

Review: “I never thought I would use the words healthy and delicious to describe the same thing until I dined at Vibrant. I actually ate there today, and enjoyed every bite of my lunch, to the point that I had to ask for more. Great service too. I find the servers to be the restaurant’s greatest strength. They are down to earth, and genuinely care that you have a good eating experience. The decor of the restaurant is a combination of classy and homey, with their post modern styled seating, their off-white walls, and they dim lighting later into the evening. It is definitely one of my favorite restaurants in Houston." - Keney Y.

Address: 1931 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77006

Website: www.wearevibrant.com

4. A Moveable Feast

Come by and try our Popular Chicken Tortilla Soup, this will sure warm you up on this cold day! #houstonhealthyrestaurants #texashealthfoodstore #soup #wednesday #echolane #tophealthfoodstorestexas Posted by A Moveable Feast on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Review: “I’ve been going to A Moveable Feast for many years! It’s a Houston Landmark! It’s very down-home; not pretentious at all! There’s an outdoor area with lots of tropical plants, and one afternoon I sat there with a friend while it drizzled rain, and it was cozy and intimate. Inside is great, too. Lots of loyal customers arrive for lunch. I am vegan and could eat a bathtub full of the vegan chili. YUMMY! There are loads of non-vegan items, also - great menu and healthy juices. After your meal, browse around the store...I always find something new and interesting for my kitchen, or something heavenly like the Cashmere Blueberry Pomegranate Hand & Body Lotion I got last week. It will make you SWOON! Give this place a try; it’s lovely!" - Cathy P.

Address: 9341 Katy Fwy, Hedwig Village, Houston, TX 77024

Website: www.amoveablefeast.com

5. Leaf & Grain

Review: “I really wasn’t looking forward to a new salad place in the food court, but I need to eat right, so I gave it a try. I’ve been there 4 times so far. Started last week with the Mediterranean. This week I had the Maize Runner, the Classic, and today I had the Steak Salad. Each one has been incredible and honestly kept this big girl full all day. I wasn’t even hungry last night at supper. I will definitely be a steady customer." - Becky L.

Address: 1200 McKinney St Suite 479, Houston, TX 77010

Website: www.eatlg.com

6. Local Foods

Quinoa Burger from our Tanglewood location! Thx for the 📸 @austinveganfoodstagram Posted by Local Foods on Monday, October 7, 2019

Review: “I am not an easy 5 star giver, but this place definitely deserves that. The burger was the dinner special, and it was so delicious. The sides were also great. You can get two. I tried sweet potato and quinoa and would definitely recommend. Whatever you eat, you will feel that the ingredient quality is really high and healthy. Though I had a burger, which had a biggish size, I did not feel uncomfortable. If you want to get something healthy, delicious, and filling this is the place for sure! The price is kind of high, but considering the food quality and portion size, it is worth it." - Yavuz S.

Address: Multiple locations

Website: www.houstonlocalfoods.com

7. Flower Child

Try our new Whole 31 Massaman Curry Beef Pot Roast Bowl with hearty heirloom carrots, red bell pepper, snap peas, milled... Posted by Flower Child on Thursday, January 2, 2020

Review: “Today I went there for dinner. I have tried lots of items from their menu, and today I had Thai Dye, and also I got Mother Earth to go for my lunch tomorrow. This is one of my favorite places to go to for healthy vegan food. Also their Indian cauliflower is good along with Avocado hummus with pita bread and veggies. I like their entire menu to be honest." - Raj A.

Address: 1101 Uptown Park Blvd #C-6, Houston, TX 77056

Website: www.iamaflowerchild.com

8. Bellagreen

The post workout move is a spread at bellagreen! @ledsgetfit Posted by Bellagreen on Friday, December 27, 2019

Review: “Amazing fast casual dining place, with so many vegetarian, gluten free options! I had such a hard time deciding what to order because everything looked so good. The atmosphere is so lovely for a casual date night. Everyone was so kind, and the food came out quickly. It was absolutely delicious!! They have homemade pickles that are DELICIOUS to add to whatever meal you have, I kept going back for more. Definitely need to give this place a try!!" - Nikki I.

Address: Multiple locations

Website: www.bellagreen.com

9. Pondicheri

Kebab & Eggs hits every taste bud just right, sweetness from the blackberry jam, savory smokiness from the grilled... Posted by Pondicheri on Sunday, May 26, 2019

Review: “Delicious food and amazing ambiance. Felt transported back to the Motherland. There is so much eye candy and details that one cannot consume it in one visit. The owner has mastered the fusion of healthy and delicious. You feel like you are cheating on your diet but you’re not because of the health benefits to what you are indulging in. A tour for the taste buds! Cannot wait to revisit this gem!" - Hena J.

Address: 2800 Kirby Dr B132, Houston, TX 77098

Website: www.pondicheri.com

10. Bebidas

Review: “Thank you so much for existing here! I feel like I’m back in Northern California -- that goes for the atmosphere and great menu. They make the most outstanding and unique smoothies I’ve encountered!! Also, delicious and healthy bites. I appreciate the fact that a juice bar/smoothie place also offers a good assortment of food - that’s unusual. I’ve added this place as one of my favorite hangouts." - Micah M.

Address: 2606 Edloe St., Houston, TX 77027

Website: www.bebidashouston.com

You before reading this article: