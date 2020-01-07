Hula hoop your way into the new year at Hoop Cubed Dance in Old Town Spring

HOUSTON – When was the last time you picked up a hula hoop and gave it a spin? It’s probably been a while right? Maybe since you were a kid? Have you ever thought of using a hula hoop for a workout? Now you can get a full lesson on hula-hooping...while you’re working out...at Hoop Cubed Dance in Old Town Spring!

We stopped into their studios for our weird workout week while owner/instructor, Heather Says, gave us the scoop on the great benefits hula hooping can have for your body.

It’s a low intensity workout that targets your core, lower back, waist, and legs that anyone can do.

Hula hooping at Hoop Cubed Dance is for ever age, body size, and fitness level!