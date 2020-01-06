The surfset surfboard workout at Vibe Fitness will have you hanging ten in the new year

HOUSTON – Getting in shape in the new year doesn’t have to be boring, that’s why we are taking our workouts out of the gym this week!

Ashlie Holdorf, owner/trainer at Vibe Fitness in Katy showed Lauren Kelly a few moves on the surf board with a preview of their surfset class.

At Vibe Fitness, everyone is welcome...they even have classes for kids! Their #1 goal is to get you to feel your best all while having a great time.

Stop in and try the surfset surfboard class, HIIT (high intensity interval training) aerial fitness classes, Barre classes, Pound drum fitness classes, Zumba classes, among many others to choose from.