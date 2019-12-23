Houston History: A look back at 2004, Southeast Texas’ white Christmas

HOUSTON – Fifteen years ago, Houstonians were dreaming of a white Christmas. For some residents, those dreams came true (sorta.)

Before thousands could fill their Instagram feeds with snow photos and holiday captions, many were racing to grab their digital cameras, hoping to capture a pic of their frosted lawns.

On Dec. 22, 2004, a cold front made its way across the South Texas region, plunging weather into the mid-30s with cold temperatures continuing into the next day. On Christmast Eve, colder air came through, producing frozen precipitation and creating snow.

Annotated satellite imagery of South Texas and north-eastern Mexico on Christmas Day morning in 2004.

Although the Houston metro didn’t receive a foot of snow, parts of southwest Houston and the greater area did receive a few inches.

According to the National Weather Service, areas such as Galveston received a total of 4 inches of snow and Friendswood received 3 inches.

Snowfall Totals from 2004

The real Christmas miracle took place in a large portion of South Texas where amounts from 6 to 12 inches of snow were recorded. For some cities, this was truly a Christmas miracle.

Video of snow in Houston 2004

Do you remember when it snowed in 2004?