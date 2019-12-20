From the Bayou City to Food Network: Meet the Creole Queens

Tryshell and Raven Robertson and their friend Ariana Mitchell are the Creole Queens, a team of three hard-working ladies who run two Creole-inspired catering business in Houston: Munched Out and Nelly Mae’s.

Recently, they were part of the Food Network show "The Great Food Truck Race: Holiday Hustle,” where five aspiring food truck teams battled it out in New England for a chance to win a cash prize.

The Creole Queens are back in Texas and two of them stopped by the Houston Life studio to share one of the recipes they featured on the show.

“We‘re going to do figgy pudding. We’re going to do it our way,” said Tryshell Robertson.

“Since it’s holiday time, for our figs and our dates that we’re putting on our pudding, we’ll put a little brandy in there,” said Robertson.

The Creole Queens also shared great tips for those who want to shine in the kitchen this holiday season.

Creole Queen's Figgy Pudding

Yields: 10

Ingredients:

Pudding layer

• 2 packs of vanilla pudding

• 2 packs dried figs

• 2 packs dried dates

Pecan crust/crumble

• 4 cups pecan

• 1 cup white sugar

• ½ cup melted butter

Drunken figs

• 1 pack dried figs

• ¼ cup brandy

• ½ teaspoon of sugar

Directions:

1. Follow instant pudding box and chill pudding until ready.

2. Simmer 1 pack of figs in brandy and sugar in a small pot until soft and let soak for at least 20 minutes.

3. In a small bowl add chopped pecans, melted butter, and sugar and mix until combined.

4. Drain and chop drunken figs.

5. Spread pecan crust at bottom of the pan evenly, then spread a thin later with fig pudding, then a layer of drunk fig. Continue these steps until everything is used.

Creole Queen’s Tips:

• Using a clear dish will show off the layers for better presentation.

• Use fatty milk (whole milk) for the pudding, otherwise it will not thicken.

• The longer you let the pudding chill, the thicker it gets.

Recipe provided by: Creole Queens.