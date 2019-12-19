Goya puts Latin twist on classic coquito holiday eggnog recipe

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The holidays are here, and what better way to get your guests in the holiday spirit than with a delicious beverage.

Houston Life Reporter Lauren Kelly stopped by the Goya kitchen in Brookshire, Tx, and got a lesson from executive chef Fernando Desa on how to make a Puerto Rican coquito.

The coquito is a thick and creamy coconut drink that mixes Goya’s coconut milk with sweet Goya cream of coconut, cinnamon, and rum.

This authentic coquito recipe is commonly made during Christmas where it is served cold, and shared with family and friends!