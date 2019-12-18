Love comics, running or tea? Here are 5 unique local shops you can only find in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas – Are you still running around Houston looking for that perfect gift? Forget the headaches and save some time, we compiled a list on some unique shops, you can only find in Pearland.

For the Athlete

They wanted to try on shoes! Posted by Wild Pear Running on Monday, July 22, 2019

Whether your loved one is a seasonal running or hoping to get active this upcoming year, Wild Pear Running is the shop you want to visit. With more than 30 years of running experience, they provide various products and services so your loved one can focus solely on their fitness. They even offer a 30-day exchange policy for any pair of running shoes, even if they have been run on. Amazing!

9330 Broadway St., Suite D-400, Pearland, TX 77584

Website: WildPearRunning.com

On Facebook: WildPearRunning

For the Cutie Patootie

Don’t know what size to get your loved one? You can never go wrong with accessories. The Hair Bow Company offers the best selection of quality hair bows, tutus, mommy & me outfits and baby boutique gifts. This trendy boutique not only provides you with gifts, but they even offer DIY outfits you can make yourself!

2635 Miller Ranch Rd. #101 Pearland, TX 77584

Website: thehairbowcompany.com

On Facebook: TheHairBowCompany

On Instagram: @TheHairBowCo

For the BFFLs

This year, scratch the physical gift, it’s all about an experience. If you have a group of gals you want to get together with, then For Friends Tea Room is the place for you. The tea room serves lunch and afternoon tea, featuring a variety of tasty sandwiches, salads, soups, and desserts. Once your done with your delicious meal, you’ll want to check out their gift shop where they offer unique items and loose leaf teas. Grab your tea hats and come in for a good time!

3816 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581

Website: FourFriendsTeaRoom.com

On Facebook: Four Friends Tea Room Gifts

On Instagram: @Fourfriendstearoom

For the Comic Enthusiast

The new Dog Man is here. Give the gift of reading this year. These will go fast so come get yours. #arkhamcomicsandgames #shoplocal #supportyourlocalcs #dogman Posted by Arkham Comics & Games on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Finally a shop for those who love superheros, villains and everyone in between! Arkham Comic and Games offers an extensive collection of comics, graphic novels, board games, and more. When customers arrive, they will find a passionate and knowledgeable store owner who’s spent most of his childhood and adulthood sharing his love for comics. They even offer in-store events, perfect for any comic enthusiast.

5074 W Broadway St Pearland. Texas

Website: ArkhamComicsndGames.com

On Facebook: ArkhamComicsandGames

On Instagram.com: @arkham_comics_and_games

For the Kiddos

Your kiddos are going to love this boutique! Le Papillon is a children’s boutique featuring the best brands in children’s fashion. They offer a wide assortment of looks from casual play-wear to dressy, featuring sizes ranging from infants to toddlers to big kids.

8325 Broadway Street, Pearland TX 77584

Website: Lepapilloncb.com

On Facebook: LePapilloncb

.On Instagram: @lepapillon_kids

