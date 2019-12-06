Elegant holiday appetizers that will wow your party guests

HOUSTON – Holiday entertaining doesn't have to be difficult.

You can easily impress your guests with a top notch spread that’s both delicious and easy to put together.

Culinary instructor and owner of Smart in the Kitchen, Marcia smart, shares how to serve elegant holiday appetizers this holiday season.

PROSCIUTTO, GOAT CHEESE AND FIG

Prosciutto, goat cheese and fig appetizer: COURTESY, KERRY KIRK

Slices of prosciutto are spread with goat cheese, fig jam and arugula, drizzled with a lemon vinaigrette and rolled up. They are sliced diagonally. Fresh figs are amazing in this when available, but fig jam works too! They can be rolled and made ahead the morning of a party. Just cover with damp paper towels and plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator. Good prosciutto makes a difference here. Prosciutto de Parma! Drizzle the finished product with reduced aged balsamic vinegar for an extra layer of flavor.

To make the prosciutto healthier, use goat cheese sparingly or leave out altogether to keep dairy-free. Make the rolls the morning of your party, cover with a damp paper towels and plastic wrap. When ready to serve, let come to room temp and drizzle with reduced balsamic or a little EVOO.

TOMATO CONFIT WITH GOAT CHEESE

Tomato confit with goat cheese

Cherry tomatoes, herbs and garlic are covered with extra virgin olive oil and baked. While still warm they are poured over goat cheese (or burrata) and served with crostini or crackers. The roasted cherry tomatoes can also be paired with pasta, on toasted crusty bread with a poached egg, roast chicken or salmon. The tomatoes save in the refrigerator for a month or so. Just warm it up in a pan before serving with the goat cheese.

To make the confit healthier, serve it will endive spears to dip in the goat cheese-tomato mixture. I’ll bring some for the platter. Tomatoes can be made a week ahead and refrigerated. Warm up (microwave is fine) and pour over goat cheese.

GRILLED FLAT BREAD WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED GRAPES AND BLUE CHEESE

Grilled flat bread with caramelized onions, red grapes and blue cheese

The flat bread is store bought naan or flatbread, pizza dough also works! The onions can be caramelized a couple days ahead and then just layered on the bread with the blue cheese, red grapes and flat leaf parsley.

To make the flat break healthier, it can be made without the blue cheese, and would also be delicious with some arugula greens in the mix. Make the onions up to 3-4 days ahead. Warm up before assembling the flat breads.

