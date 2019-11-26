The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – It’s time for our Cool Schools weekly spotlight brought to you by Go Public Gulf Coast. This week, we’re featuring Alief ISD for their flourishing veterinary program.

Students earning veterinary assistant certifications from the Alief ISD Veterinary Science Program.

The Veterinary Science Program, housed at the new Alief Center for Advanced Careers, allows juniors and seniors to obtain veterinary assistant certifications for immediate work in veterinary clinics. Here are three reasons why you should let these students take care of your pets.

1. Grooming Services

The program houses grooming services where students learn grooming techniques. Does your pup need a nail trim or nice refreshing bath? These students can get your pet ready for any red carpet.

2. Pet Daycare Services

Worried about leaving your pet home alone? Pet daycare services are also available. The new pet incentive program includes exercise, socialization, a basic physical exam and administration of medicine at the request of the owner.

3. Pet Report Cards

Want to know if your furry family member acts up when they’re away from home? Each pet also receives a pet report card to show their behavior for the day.

Community members interested in taking advantage of these services can make an appointment at www.aliefisd.net/vet. For more stories and information about Houston-area public school districts click here.