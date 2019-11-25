Healthy road trip snacks for your family
Sweet and savory bites that are perfect for when you’re on the go
HOUSTON – If you are hitting the road this holiday season and need a light meal to keep the family satisfied but the go, there are great quick bites to make ahead.
Registered dietitian Mia Syn, with Nutrition by Mia, shares 2 recipes for healthy road trip snacks and the key to making them at home.
“Pair carbohydrates with protein,” said Syn, a nationally recognized nutrition expert who recommended tips to make these tasty bites fulfilling.
“Build your snacks around energizing carbohydrates like fresh fruit and whole grain oats. Also use around non-perishable protein like nut butter and crunchy chickpeas,” said Syn.
Apple Pie Energy Bites
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
• 1/2 cup creamy nut butter (peanut butter or almond butter)
• 1/2 cup ground flax seeds
• 1/3 cup maple syrup
• 1 apple, finely chopped
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon spice
• 1 cup quick cooking oats
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl.
2. Form batter into balls using our hands.
3. Place energy bites on a baking sheet and store in the fridge to harden.
Savory Granola Trail Mix
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons coconut avocado oil
• 1/2 cup rolled oats
• 2 tablespoon sunflower seeds
• 2 tablespoons hemp seeds
• 2 tablespoons pepitas
• 1/2 cup crunchy chickpeas
• pinch of salt
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Toss oats, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds and pepitas in a large mixing bowl with coconut avocado oil.
3. Transfer mixture to a lined baking sheet and place in an even layer.
4. Bake until golden, about 20-25 minutes.
5. Transfer to a large mixing bowl with crunchy chickpeas and toss together to mix.
Recipes provided by Mia Syn.
