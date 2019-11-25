HOUSTON – If you are hitting the road this holiday season and need a light meal to keep the family satisfied but the go, there are great quick bites to make ahead.

Registered dietitian Mia Syn, with Nutrition by Mia, shares 2 recipes for healthy road trip snacks and the key to making them at home.

“Pair carbohydrates with protein,” said Syn, a nationally recognized nutrition expert who recommended tips to make these tasty bites fulfilling.

“Build your snacks around energizing carbohydrates like fresh fruit and whole grain oats. Also use around non-perishable protein like nut butter and crunchy chickpeas,” said Syn.

Apple Pie Energy Bites

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup creamy nut butter (peanut butter or almond butter)

• 1/2 cup ground flax seeds

• 1/3 cup maple syrup

• 1 apple, finely chopped

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon spice

• 1 cup quick cooking oats

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl.

2. Form batter into balls using our hands.

3. Place energy bites on a baking sheet and store in the fridge to harden.

Savory Granola Trail Mix

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons coconut avocado oil

• 1/2 cup rolled oats

• 2 tablespoon sunflower seeds

• 2 tablespoons hemp seeds

• 2 tablespoons pepitas

• 1/2 cup crunchy chickpeas

• pinch of salt

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Toss oats, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds and pepitas in a large mixing bowl with coconut avocado oil.

3. Transfer mixture to a lined baking sheet and place in an even layer.

4. Bake until golden, about 20-25 minutes.

5. Transfer to a large mixing bowl with crunchy chickpeas and toss together to mix.

Recipes provided by Mia Syn.