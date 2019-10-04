How long will you live? This is your life expectancy based on where you live in Texas

HOUSTON - How long will you live?

The Episcopal Health Foundation has new data revealing life expectancy based on where you live in Texas. Factors that affect life expectancy are quality of life determinates such as income, housing, community and education level.

The analysis found the median life expectancy across the state is 77.8 years. The numbers show an 11-year gap between the life expectancy in the bottom 5% of neighborhoods (72.1 years) and the top 5% (83.3 years). The gap between the top and bottom 1% of Texas neighborhoods in life expectancy rates expands to nearly 17 years.

Here's the average life expectancy in years for 50 communities across Houston.

Fort Bend County

Cinco Ranch - 82.1

First Colony - 84.3 years

Fulshear - 80.2

Greatwood - 84.9

Katy - 83.2

Mission Bend – 79.2

Missouri City (North) - 81.4

Missouri City (South) - 75.3

Richmond (North of Jackson St) – 76.8

Richmond (South of Jackson St) - 82.3

Rosenberg - 78.1

Palmetto - 73.8

Stafford (North) - 81.4

Stafford (South) - 77.6

Sugar Land - 80.3

Town West - 82.1

Galveston County

Clear Lake - 81 years

Dickinson - 73.1

Friendswood - 79.8

Galveston - 75.8

Galveston (Bay Harbor to Jamaica Beach) - 85.9

Galveston Island - 81.4

Kemah - 76.7

League City (East of I-45) - 83.9

League City (West of I-45) - 80.7

Santa Fe - 76.7

Harris County

Alief - 80.1 years

Atascocita - 78.7

Baytown - 76.4

Bellaire - 85.1

Channelview - 75.6

Deer Park - 77.3

Humble - 78.2

Jersey Village - 81.7

Katy - 76.2

Kingwood - 81.9

La Porte - 76.6

Meyerland - 79.8

Pasadena - 75.9

Pearland - 82.2

Seabrook - 80.6

Spring - 80.1

Tomball - 74.5

Webster – 77.7

Willowbrook - 75.9

Montgomery County

Conroe - 76.7 years

Magnolia - 76.2

The Woodlands - 81.2

Waller County

Brookshire 81.5 years

Prairie View 82.4





