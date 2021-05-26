Ex-Johnson aide says UK government failed public over COVID

Dominic Cummings, the volatile advisor who until late last year was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most powerful and trusted aide, arrives to attend a select committee hearing at Portcullis House in London, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. In recent days, Cummings has directed a torrent of criticism at Johnson's Conservative government in an ever-lengthening string of Twitter posts. On Wednesday, he plans to make the claims in person, testifying on live television to lawmakers investigating Britain's handling of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON – U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief aide said Wednesday that the government “failed” the British people and “fell disastrously short” in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Dominic Cummings made a blistering attack on the government he once served, telling lawmakers investigating Britain’s pandemic response that some ministers and officials went on vacation as the virus swept toward the U.K. in February 2020.

He said the government “was not operating on a war footing on this in February in any way, shape or form. Lots of people were literally skiing.”

“The truth is that senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisers like me, disastrously short of the standards that the public has a right to expect of its government in a crisis like this,” Cummings said.

“When the public needed us most, the government failed," he said, adding that people “died unnecessarily” as a result.

The U.K. has recorded almost 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe. Lockdowns shut down most of the economy, and the country experienced one of the world's deepest recessions

A mass vaccination campaign that started in December has brought infections and fatalities down sharply, but the government acknowledges it will have to answer serious questions about its handling of the virus at a future public inquiry.

Cummings’ testimony to Parliament's science and health committees gave a taste of what might come out. Parliamentary committee sessions are often dry affairs, but Cummings’ was broadcast live on television.