Foods that can help you eat your way to healthier hair

Losing hair and don’t know why? Stop looking at your genetic background and look at what’s on the table!

“Your body is taking the little nutrients you give it to the things that are going to keep you alive,” said Kait Richardson, a Registered Dietician Nutritionist.

Nutrients will be sent to important organs first, like your heart, liver, and kidneys, and your hair will only benefit if there is enough left over. To get more nutrients, consume a healthy balance of proteins, complex carbohydrates, iron, vitamins, and minerals.

