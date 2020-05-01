LIVE: Officials discuss new coronavirus testing site opening in Greenspoint
HOUSTON – A new coronavirus testing site is opening Friday in the Greenspoint neighborhood of Houston.
Officials have scheduled a 10 a.m. news conference to discuss the new drive-thru site.
The site, located at Griggs EC/PK/K School at 801 Regional Park Drive, will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
