LIVE: Officials discuss new coronavirus testing site opening in Greenspoint

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

HOUSTON – A new coronavirus testing site is opening Friday in the Greenspoint neighborhood of Houston.

Officials have scheduled a 10 a.m. news conference to discuss the new drive-thru site.

The site, located at Griggs EC/PK/K School at 801 Regional Park Drive, will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About the Author: